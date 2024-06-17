Stoltenberg: Putin’s visit to DPRK shows his dependence on authoritarian countries

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on the announced visit of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the DPRK. The NATO Secretary General believes that this shows that Russia is increasingly dependent on authoritarian countries.

Stoltenberg said this during a speech at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington on June 17, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

The NATO Secretary General noted that Russia's biggest friends, as well as "the biggest supporters of Russian military efforts" are North Korea, Iran and China.

Stoltenberg was also asked what actions NATO could take in connection with the cooperation of this "axis of evil." In response, he reminded that many sanctions have already been imposed on the DPRK. However, according to the NATO Secretary General, the problem is that the Kremlin is now violating these sanctions.

Stoltenberg also noted that Pyongyang has already provided Russia with one million missiles, and this flow of weapons continues.

Earlier it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would visit the DPRK on June 18-19, and Vietnam on June 19-20.

Earlier it was reported that in March 2024, Russia began direct fuel supplies to the DPRK in violation of the UN sanctions regime.

The supplies are apparently made in exchange for the shells and missiles that Moscow needs to shell Ukraine.

At the end of last year, it was reported that, according to American data confirmed by satellite images, North Korea had delivered more than a thousand containers of ammunition to Russia.

