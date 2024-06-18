Peace Summit was successful event - Kirby

The White House believes that the Global Peace Summit, which took place last weekend in Switzerland, was a successful event.

This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The White House considers the Summit a success

He called this weekend's Ukraine Peace Summit, which was attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, a success.

According to Kirby, delegations from more than 100 countries and organisations came together to discuss the importance of achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine based on the core principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN's founding principles.

Read more: Ecumenical Patriarchate joins communiqué on results of Global Peace Summit

Kirby recalled President Joe Biden's statement that lasting peace in Ukraine must be ensured by its own ability to defend itself now and deter aggression in the future.

US aid to Ukraine

He also assured that the United States will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine and support the Ukrainian people, including a new funding package to rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"The United States will provide additional humanitarian assistance to people in Ukraine affected by the aggression, as well as to those who have become refugees and have been forced to flee abroad," Kirby said.

What preceded it?

The Global Peace Summit took place this weekend in Switzerland. Following the two-day event, 80 countries and four organisations signed a joint communiqué.

Later, it was reported that two countries withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué on the foundations of peace following the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. The OP claims that Iraq and Jordan did not withdraw their signatures to the Peace Summit communiqué, but did not sign the document at all.

Read more: China did not participate in Peace Summit and will not comment on its results and final communiqué - Foreign Ministry

It was also reported that Rwanda withdrew its signature from the Peace Summit communiqué, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate joined the communiqué following the Global Peace Summit.