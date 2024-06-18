Data on reservations of persons liable for military service will be uploaded to "Reserve+" by end of week - Ministry of Defence

The data on reservations for persons liable for military service will be uploaded to the Reserve+ application by the end of this week.

This was announced on Facebook by Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the booking data has not yet been entered by the TCR operators.

They will be uploaded by 22 June.

As reported, on 18 June, an electronic military registration document was made available in the "Reserve+" mobile application, which cancels the need to carry a paper military ID card.