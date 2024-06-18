In issue of returning Ukrainians from abroad, it is necessary to find right words and tools, they cannot be "pressed" - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "the right tools and interaction" would encourage Ukrainians to return home from abroad.

He said this at a press conference with First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska on the 4th Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We need to find the right words, the right tools and the right interaction. Here (on the issue of the return of Ukrainians - ed.), we cannot push," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the minister did not explain what instruments he was talking about.

According to him, communication with the governments of the countries in which most Ukrainian citizens are currently residing shows that, on the one hand, they are happy that Ukrainians live, work and adapt in their societies, and on the other hand, they want to help return them.

"They (the governments of the countries where Ukrainians live - ed.) are in a very narrow space for manoeuvre themselves, because you cannot do it by force. And the same is true for us," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba noted that among the total number of Ukrainians abroad, there are people who have nowhere to return to or cannot do so due to illness, the need to care for loved ones and other similar acute humanitarian issues.

"I think if we put this group aside, for the rest of the Ukrainians who are now abroad, we are all present in this room, those who are taking exams at universities today, going to work in the fields, at factories, in business, are clear proof that it is possible to live, develop and raise children in Ukraine," the Ukrainian minister added.

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission proposes to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees for another year - until March 2026.