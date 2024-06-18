Cabinet of Ministers dismisses Naiiem from post of head of State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Mustafa Naiiem from the post of Head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Government's press service.

Roman Komendant will temporarily perform Naiiem's duties.

Roman Komendant

Two of Naiiem's deputies, Andrii Ivko and Valeriia Ivanova, were also dismissed.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Naiiem had resigned and accused the Shmyhal government of disrupting the construction of defense structures and protective infrastructure in the energy sector. Later, the media reported that Naiiem's business trip was rejected because of a government meeting scheduled for that day.

