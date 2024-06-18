In Mariupol, occupiers are building real estate for residents of Belgorod region on site of children’s camp - Andriushchenko

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders are building a camp for the population of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation fleeing the war.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the construction of premises for Russians from the Belgorod region is taking place on the territory of the former Orliatko children's camp. It is carried out by the Belgorod company Energobudproekt LLC.

"The location of the project - Meotida Boulevard, right next to the Stadion neighbourhood, which is now being fought over by homeless people in Mariupol - makes the situation particularly piquant... The Belgorodians, whose cheers were heard when Mariupol was destroyed, are now hiding in Mariupol from their war," Andriushchenko said.

Read more: Firefight continues in Novyi neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

He also added that this situation is a clear demonstration of the attitude of the Russian occupiers towards Mariupol residents.

"Mariupol homeless people have neither priority nor weight compared to 'natural' Russians," the official added.

Earlier, Andriushchenko said that the Russian invaders had set up a logistics base near a residential area in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.