Orbán confirms Hungary is not opposed to Rutte becoming next NATO secretary general

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has confirmed that he does not oppose the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is running for the post of the next NATO Secretary General.

Orban said this on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

The Hungarian prime minister said that it was important for him that the next NATO secretary general support his agreement with Jens Stoltenberg. The key point of this agreement is that Hungary "will not participate in NATO's activities in Ukraine, and that no Hungarian funds will be used to support it".

"Our next step this week was to make sure that this agreement will stand the test of time," Orban said in a post.

The Hungarian politician said that the day before, during a meeting in Brussels, Rutte assured him that he supported the agreement and would continue to do so when he became NATO secretary general.

Read more: China’s Foreign Ministry: We advise NATO to refrain from blaming others and "not to add fuel to fire" over war in Ukraine

Orbán added that Rutte also assured him that his goal as NATO Secretary General "will be to treat all Allies with the same level of understanding and respect".

"In light of his promise, Hungary is ready to support the candidacy of Prime Minister Rutte for the post of NATO Secretary General," the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

Earlier it was reported that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is trying to reach an agreement with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban so that he does not veto his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General.