Putin’s "peace proposals" are trap. He is trying to destroy unity of West and support for Ukraine, - Estonian Foreign Ministry

Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov has called the so-called "peace proposals" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a trap.

This is reported by ERR, Censor.NET reports.

Vseviov, who previously served as Estonia's ambassador to the United States, is convinced that the Kremlin leader is putting forward his "peace proposals" to lure Western countries into a trap. The diplomat said that despite the fact that Putin speaks publicly about alleged peace, there is no reason to believe that he has changed his goals.

"I think he knows exactly what he is doing. In his approach, peace and these proposals are nothing more than a trap that we have seen many times before. His goal is to lure someone into this trap in order to destroy Western unity and support for the Ukrainian government. He has no desire to achieve peace, as this would require him to withdraw his troops from Ukraine," the Estonian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The diplomat also added that it is necessary to ensure that no country falls into Putin's trap.

In addition, Vseviov said that peace talks will take place in one of two situations: if the aggressor country Russia concludes that it has reached a deadlock and agrees to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, or if Ukraine collapses under the burden of war and is forced to accept the terms dictated.

However, the diplomat stressed that in the latter case, it would have nothing to do with negotiations. Vseviov added that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace.

"Therefore, it is very important for us to emphasise that the peace we seek is just and lasting. Otherwise, we have seen in our history, and even in recent history, that simply imposing an agreement under the guise of peace does not work - Ukraine knows this too," said the Estonian Foreign Minister.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements about Russia's alleged readiness for negotiations are not peaceful proposals but an attempt to persuade Kyiv to surrender.

Earlier, dictator Putin said that Ukraine must completely withdraw its troops from 4 occupied regions to start negotiations with Russia.