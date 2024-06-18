One person was killed and three others wounded as result of Russian troops’ strikes in Donetsk region

On June 18, one person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Kurakhivka, Zarichne and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office Anastasiia Medvedeva, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

In the morning, Russian troops fired artillery at the urban-type settlement of Kurakhivka. The enemy attack killed a 70-year-old man and injured another local resident. Private houses were also damaged.

In addition, the occupiers shelled the village of Zarichne of the Lyman territorial community. A 58-year-old man was injured in his house as a result of a shell hit.

Also, Russian troops struck again at the town of Chasiv Yar, during which a 69-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.

