RF offers thousands of dollars to Ukrainian children for arson of AFU vehicles - Lubinets

The aggressor country is recruiting underage Ukrainians to set fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. For this, the enemy offers a monetary reward of several thousand dollars.

This was stated by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia is recruiting Ukrainian teenagers to commit crimes on social media.

"This situation and the recruitment of children by the Russian Federation is another way for Russia to destabilize the situation in Ukraine," Lubinets said.

He added that there have been cases of arson attacks on Armed Forces vehicles in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

Lubinets also emphasized that such acts are subject to criminal liability. The ombudsman also called on parents to tell their children that they should not do this, and to tell them about the cunning of the enemy, who can come up with new recruitment schemes on social media.

Earlier it was reported that a 48-year-old resident of Chernihiv region together with her 14-year-old son set fire to two Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles in Kyiv. They worked on the order of the Russian special services.

