Since beginning of year, 51 residents of Sumy region have been killed by Russian shelling - Artiukh

The enemy continues to systematically shell the Sumy region. Since the beginning of the year, 51 residents of the region have been killed as a result of Russian attacks.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh on the air of the national marathon "United News", Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 162 people were wounded in the region, including 13 children.

He also reminded that in July last year, 115 settlements in the Sumy region were evacuated from the 5-kilometer zone.

As of today, the population has completely fled 28 settlements. These and other settlements within the 5-kilometer zone are managed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The evacuation continues. Today, it is also taking place in Velyka Pysarivka and Seredyna-Buda (forced evacuation of families with children was announced in these settlements). A decision was also made to evacuate the residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba, and 1800 people, including more than 200 children, were moved from these settlements to safe places in Sumy and other regions. Today, almost the whole country is helping the Sumy region," summarized Artiukh.

