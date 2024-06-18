In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders suffered considerable losses. Now the aggressor country is trying to replenish the loss of manpower. In particular, the Kremlin is preparing to deploy marines from the Pacific Fleet to the area of Vovchansk.

The spokesman of the OSGT Khortytsia, Nazar Voloshyn, said this during the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Voloshyn, in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders are opposed by the 138th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 83rd Separate Air Assault Brigade and the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian army.

The invaders also plan to redeploy units of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade from the Pacific Fleet and units assigned to the 25th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 6th Army from the Leningrad Military District to this area.

It is noted that the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade is currently stationed in the city of Vladivostok and the village of Slovianka in Primorsky Krai, 9,300 kilometers from the Kharkiv region.

The spokesman of the OSGT Khortytsia also said that during the almost one and a half months of fighting for Vovchansk, the Russian invaders suffered considerable losses of personnel. According to him, it is more than 4 thousand occupiers killed.

Therefore, in order to replenish the losses, the Russian leadership is trying to involve the groups located near the borders of Ukraine, as well as those military groups located in Russia.

