Russian troops launch Shaheds at Kherson region - Air Force
On the evening of June 18, the Air Force detected a group of enemy drones in southern Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Ukrainian Air Force.
"A group of "shaheds" from the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region are heading to Kherson region," the message says.
