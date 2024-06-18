ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11961 visitors online
News
594 0

Russian troops launch Shaheds at Kherson region - Air Force

Ввечері 18 червня росіяни запустили по Україні Шахеди

On the evening of June 18, the Air Force detected a group of enemy drones in southern Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Ukrainian Air Force.

"A group of "shaheds" from the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region are heading to Kherson region," the message says.

Read more: Air defence shoots down 10 out of 10 attack UAVs - Air Force

Author: 

drone (1653) Air forces (1471) air alert (339)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 