Blinken calls China, Iran, and North Korea "countries that cause concern" due to support for Russia

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has condemned China, Iran and North Korea for their support of Russia's war economy.

He said this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs.

Blinken called China, Iran and North Korea "countries that cause concern" because of their support and cooperation with Russia. According to the American diplomat, Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine "demonstrates and confirms the very close alliance between Russia and authoritarian states such as North Korea, as well as China and Iran."

He condemned the DPRK, where, by the way, Russian dictator Putin arrived on June 18, as well as Iran for supplying munitions to Russia.

In addition, the US Secretary of State called on China to stop supporting Russia's military-industrial base. He noted that Beijing "cannot, on the one hand, say it wants better relations with Europe while at the same time funding the greatest security threat since the Cold War," referring to Russia.

Blinken added that China's support has allowed Russia to maintain its military-industrial complex.

Recently, White House adviser John Kirby said that Chinese companies continue to supply Russia with components used to make military equipment and weapons systems.

