113 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, most intense in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff of AFU

As of 22:00, 113 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

The Russian invaders carried out 33 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 45 GABs and 482 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired nearly 2,900 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using cannon and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armour of combat vehicles.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

Six combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Our troops prevented four Russian attacks in the area of Vovchansk. Repulsion of two more enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Lyptsi is ongoing.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector increased to 12. Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, the enemy tried 13 times to force our defenders from their positions in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny and Serebryanske forestry. 12 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. The enemy was not successful. The battle at the Terniv location is ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops repelled 13 invaders' attacks near Razdolivka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka. The situation is under control, and no losses of territory or positions were incurred. Two more firefights are ongoing in the area of Verkhniokamianske.

The Russian aggressor has intensified its activity in the Kramatorsk sector. Over the last day, the invaders made six attempts to approach the Novyi neighbourhood of Chasiv Yar, four of which were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy is conducting active assault operations near Ivanivske, Pivdenne and New York, where nine battles are currently ongoing.

The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the number of enemy attacks has reached 37. The occupants tried to break through our defences near Oleksandropol, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Novopokrovske, Sokol and Karlivka.

The defence forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy's advance and stabilise the situation. Twenty attacks were repelled, and 17 more battles are ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, the aggressor's losses in this sector today amounted to about 180 occupants killed and wounded. One armoured personnel carrier, a mortar, a cannon, four vehicles were destroyed and two Russian tanks were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, three enemy attempts to force our defenders out of their positions near Krasnohorivka failed. Four more battles are ongoing here. The situation is under control of the Defence Forces. Since the beginning of the day, total Russian losses amounted to 86 people. An enemy vehicle was also destroyed.

In the Vremivsk sector, two invaders' assaults near Urozhaine and Novodarivka failed.

Two occupants' attacks in the Orikhivsk sector - in the areas of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka - also failed.

The situation in other sectors did not change significantly.