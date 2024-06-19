OSGT "Khortytsia" unit about threat of enemy attack on Borova: Appropriate measures are being taken (updated)

The leadership of the Defence Forces is aware of the situation in the area of Borova village in Kharkiv region. They are currently taking the necessary measures.

This was announced on the air of a telethon by the spokesman for the "Khortytsia" operational and strategic group of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, commenting on the statement of the 3rd separate assault brigade about the enemy's intensification of attacks to reach the administrative border of Luhansk region, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

At the moment, there is no need to panic and raise the idea that the enemy is already advancing. Both the leadership of the Armed Forces and the top military commanders are aware of this information and are taking appropriate measures," he said.

"From our group, the Defense Forces are ready for any development of events, our defenders will give an adequate response in that direction as well," Voloshyn added.

Voloshyn assured that "everything is known about the enemy", and that this information will probably also be announced by the Main Intelligence Directorate, whose units are deployed in this area.

The threat of a Russian offensive on Borova

As reported, the day before, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade said that the occupiers were intensifying their attacks to reach the borders of Luhansk region with the aim of capturing Borova.

Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian troops had built up a striking fist to attack Borova.