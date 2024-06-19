Hungary did not prioritise support for Ukraine during its EU Council presidency - media

Hungary, which takes over the EU Council presidency on 1 July, has not included assistance to Ukraine in its priorities. In terms of EU enlargement, it also prefers the Western Balkans.

At a briefing on 18 June, Hungary's representative to the EU, Balint Odor, said that Budapest would closely monitor developments in Ukraine and "include all relevant aspects on the agenda as necessary".

According to the publication, the phrase "support for Ukraine" was not mentioned among Hungary's priorities.

Odor named the following areas: EU competitiveness, economic relations with third countries, administrative burden relief, defence policy and cooperation in arms procurement.

Budapest's priority is the Western Balkans

Hungary's Permanent Representative to the EU said that Budapest's European integration priority is the Western Balkans. He believes that the EU should close as many negotiating blocs with candidate countries from this region as possible over the next six months.

At the same time, Budapest, as the President of the EU Council, aims to "balance" the EU enlargement process, namely, to intensify the EU's actions in this area in relation to the Western Balkans against the background of the accelerated procedure for granting candidate status to the "trio" of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, Odor added.

It should be noted that the presidency of the EU Council changes between the bloc countries every six months. This gives the presiding country the right to set the agenda and priorities, chair meetings and coordinate the political work of the European Union.