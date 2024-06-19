Residents of Mariupol are under total pressure from occupiers, almost 99% of city’s population has passed filter - Andriushchenko

The Russians are actively preparing for mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Almost 99% of the residents of captured Mariupol passed the filtration.

Mariupol Mayor Petro Andryushchenko told about this on the Espresso channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, the people of Mariupol remained under total pressure from the beginning of the evacuation, from the moment the Russians introduced filtering. We cannot say that we see any relaxation. Some measures are replaced by others. Almost 99% of the population of Mariupol and the district must have undergone total filtering." Andriushchenko noted.

According to him, counter-partisan measures are taking place all the time. They either increase or decrease.

"For a month now, we have been at the point of active counter-partisan measures. Most likely, this is due to the fact that there was a very large transfer of military equipment and units. The movement took place through Mariupol to the Kharkiv region, later to the Zaporizhzhia direction again, in order to make it difficult to record what is moving, how it is moving, where the new warehouses, where they spent the night, stop. For this purpose, filtering was strengthened. We saw sudden checks of phones on the streets, a large number of arrests, etc., - said the advisor to the mayor of the city.

Whom do the invaders not want to mobilize to the ranks of their army?

He noted that the Russian occupiers are actively preparing for mobilization in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"If there is more recruiting now, then mobilization is about to end. Under mobilization, they have an order not to mobilize people who have permanent pro-Ukrainian views. That is, the Russians recognize that such a large number of people are in the occupied territory. However, they do not leave attempts to either find the maximum number of these people or force them to leave the occupied territory in one way or another in order to create a conditional security zone for themselves," Andriushchenko added.

It was previously reported that in temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian invaders built their logistics base near a civilian residential building.