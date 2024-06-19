Next week, ECHR will announce its decision in case of Russia’s violation of human rights in Crimea

On June 25, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will announce the decision on the merits of the case "Ukraine v. Russia (regarding Crimea)".

This was reported by Marharita Sokorenko, Commissioner of the European Court of Human Rights, Censor.NET reports.

"We did not have time to return from the hearings on the merits in the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia", as the ECHR decided to publicly announce the decision on the merits in the Crimean case "Ukraine v. Russia (regarding Crimea)" next week. Therefore, 25.06.2024. WE. ECHR. Strasbourg. The decision on the merits of the Crimean case is the first lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia. Frankly, we are worried because we are making a lot of efforts for these cases," the message says.

It will be recalled that on December 13, 2023, the European Court of Human Rights began hearings in the interstate case of Ukraine against Russia, in which Kyiv accuses Moscow of "administrative practice" of systematic violations of the European Convention on the Protection of Human Rights in the Crimea annexed by it since February 2014.