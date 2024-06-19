Kostin did not come to Rada to comment on investigation into fortunes of his deputy Verbytskyi: instead he sent letter. DOCUMENT

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin did not come to the Verkhovna Rada to answer the questions of people's deputies regarding the investigation of the journalists of "Scheme" and NABU regarding the illegal enrichment of his deputy Dmytro Verbytskyi.

People's deputy of "Holos" Yaroslav Zhelezniak reports this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

He reminds that yesterday the Verkhovna Rada officially summoned the Prosecutor General regarding the activities of his deputy Verbytskyi. Kostin was supposed to appear in the session hall at noon, but he did not come but sent a letter to the head of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

And in the letter, the Prosecutor General noted that according to the facts published in the media, regarding the property of Deputy Prosecutor General D.A. Verbytskyi. he appointed an official investigation, which is currently ongoing. At the same time, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is conducting a check on the lifestyle of the relevant officials. In addition, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine have initiated criminal proceedings regarding the possible illegal enrichment of D.A. Verbytskyi on the grounds of the crime provided for in Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada Committee approves draft law on BES reboot that was not agreed with international partners - Zheleznyak

"Taking into account the above-mentioned circumstances, it seems appropriate to postpone the discussion of this situation in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine until the results of the official investigation are obtained. This will make it possible to ensure the completeness and objectivity of the relevant information," Kostin assured.

What is known about the fortune of Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi?

SAP specified that detectives registered criminal proceedings on May 13 - a week after the release of the first material of the "Schemes" project, in which it was said that Dmytro Verbytsky settled in a townhouse in the cottage town "Konyk" in Kyiv, which was purchased by his nephew by proxy for an Odesa businessman, it is six times cheaper than the market value.

In the second investigation, the journalists told about Verbytskyi's girlfriend Khrystyna Ilnytska, who in 2024 became the owner of a new Porsche 2023 model year worth $100,000 and a three-story cottage in the same cottage town "Konyk" worth $1.2 million (48 million UAH), although her the total official income for the last decade amounted to slightly more than 360 thousand hryvnias.

At the same time, Ilnytska officially purchased the estate for only UAH 2 million, which may indicate tax evasion for about UAH 3 million.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada Committee approves draft law on BES reboot that was not agreed with international partners - Zheleznyak

At that time, Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi stated that he did not help Ilnitskaya financially, while he did not deny that he was in a relationship with her, but noted that they were not of a family nature