Rada supported law on creation of Military Police in first reading

On Wednesday, June 19, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 6569-d on the establishment of the Military Police.

As Censor.NET informs, people's deputies Oleksii Honcharenko and Yaroslav Zhelezniak informed about it.

The corresponding decision was supported by 247 people's deputies.

The military police will be created as a military formation with law enforcement functions, which will have the task of ensuring law and order and military discipline. It will consist of military personnel, civil servants and workers.

The military police are planned to be recruited from the AFU. These formations cannot exceed 1.5% of the Armed Forces.

What does the law provide?

Draft Law No. 6569-d aims to create the military police as a formation with law enforcement functions, which is part of the security and defense sector.

Its main purpose is to ensure law and order and military discipline in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service.

In particular, the military police will detect and prevent offenses in the aforementioned departments, ensure law and order and discipline among the military, and protect the life, health, and rights of military personnel.

The military police is planned to be created on the basis of the Military Law and Order Service — this formation is currently engaged in ensuring law and order and military discipline, but only those matters that directly concern the Armed Forces are within its jurisdiction.

Separate powers of the Security Service of Ukraine, which will probably become one of the divisions of the Military Police, will be transferred to the newly created body. The Ministry of Defense assures that this will make it possible to achieve compatibility with similar services of NATO countries.

In general, the activities of the Military Police should be coordinated by the government, but during martial law, these duties are performed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

