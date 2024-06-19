Russia redeployed 80% of units deployed on border with Finland to war in Ukraine - media. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Most of the Russian troops, including personnel and equipment, which were previously concentrated on the border with Finland, have been redeployed to the war against Ukraine.

Finnish intelligence noted that the Russian command had withdrawn up to 80% of its troops from the border.

Russian military bases are almost empty

Satellite images published by Finnish journalists show that the garrisons and military bases of the Russian ground forces near the Finnish border are virtually empty.

At some bases, only outdated equipment remains, and the number of personnel has been reduced to a fifth, and sometimes even less.





Although the Russian Armed Forces are still conducting training, the number of exercises varies depending on the situation, the intelligence sources added.

"By our standards, this is quite bad equipment, but by Russian standards, it may still be suitable," the source was quoted as saying.

According to the newspaper, Russia is "scavenging" equipment and military personnel from its bases not only near the Finnish border, but throughout its vast territory, except for the Moscow region.

Satellite images

For example, at the Russian military base near Petrozavodsk, as of May 2024, compared to June 2023, dozens of units of equipment deployed there had disappeared. At the same time, one new hangar appeared there, which had not been there before, and the equipment was standing in the open air.





"Russia is scaring NATO countries with World War III, but at least near Finland, it does not seem to be preparing for war. At the same time, almost all military equipment has already been removed from the bases located near the border with Finland," the publication added.

Images from Kaukjärvi on the Karelian Isthmus (renamed Kamenka by the Russians) show that there are currently numerous tents for personnel - probably mobilised or conscripts undergoing basic training.









