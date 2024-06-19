Maidan cases: Law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on 20 February 2014 have been identified - Prosecutor General’s Office

Under the procedural supervision of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, sufficient evidence was gathered and two former law enforcement officers who fired the first shots at the protesters on 20 February 2014 were served with a notice of suspicion. These are the company commander of the Berkut special forces unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Sevastopol and one of the police officers of this unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the OPG.

What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, the company commander of the Berkut special forces unit and his subordinates were on 20 February 2014 at about 9 am on Instytutska Street in Kyiv, near the pedestrian bridge. Acting in coordination with law enforcement officers, the Kyiv Berkut special companies used firearms against the protesters - Fort-500 pump-action rifles fitted with lead shot cartridges.

As a result of the suspects' actions, three protesters were killed and three others sustained gunshot wounds of varying severity.

"These crimes were preceded by further mass premeditated murders and attempted murders of protesters committed by police officers of the so-called 'black company' and internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine using rifled automatic and sniper firearms," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Read more: Crimes against Maidan: SBI submits 117 indictments to court, including against all former Ukrainian officials. INFOGRAPHICS

Shootings of activists on Maidan

In total, 48 protesters were killed on the morning of 20 February 2014, and more than 90 others were shot.

After these events, the suspects returned to the city of Sevastopol, where they subsequently sided with the Russian Federation and contributed to the occupation of the peninsula.

Earlier it was reported that 18 people were convicted in the Maidan cases in 2023 - more than in the previous 4 years combined.