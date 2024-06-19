Pharmaceutical Industry to Attract Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Investment for Ukraine’s Recovery

According to the Investment Guide presented by the Ministry of Economy at the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Berlin, the available volume of foreign investments in the production of medicinal products is estimated to be at least several hundred million dollars.

"From 2016 to 2021, the volume of capital investments steadily increased, rising from $65 million to $106 million. The stability of capital investments, maintained during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in 2020-2021, underscores the industry's focus on long-term development," the guide emphasizes.

The authors of the document note that although Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 caused a sharp decline in the production and sales volumes of pharmaceutical products, the industry grew in these indicators by more than 27% during the war, indicating rapid and effective adaptation and readiness for further development.

In particular, the Ministry of Economy considers the production of mRNA vaccines and the development of research tools using AI to be promising areas for investment. They also note an increased demand for medicines for chronic diseases and solutions for mental health support.

As part of the government's strategy, Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers presented their own promising investment projects at the Recovery Conference. Specifically, the company "Darnytsia" announced its readiness to attract $270 million in debt financing to establish the production of its own mRNA vaccines. The project envisions producing 100 million doses of drugs per year by 2028.

"In 2022, 'Darnytsia' became the only Ukrainian company chosen by WHO and the Medicines Patent Pool to participate in the mRNA technology transfer program, which involves receiving technologies and training from the Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines transfer hub in South Africa," the Investment Guide states.

"Darnytsia" also presented a project to launch its own pharmaceutical raw materials production over a similar term, requiring approximately $108 million in investment. It aims to achieve an annual production rate of up to 200 tons of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

According to the company, accelerating work in these areas with the support of investors would ensure the achievement of two strategic goals: Ukraine's "pharmaceutical independence" from raw materials and vaccines from other countries, such as India and China, and the diversification of drug supply chains to the European Union.