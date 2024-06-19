Scheme to legalize EUR 21 million bribe by ex-head of SFS is exposed - NABU. INFOGRAPHICS

The NABU and the SAPO exposed a scheme to legalize part of the bribe received in 2015-2016 by the head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine and persons close to him for VAT refunds to agricultural holding companies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

According to the investigation, between December 2015 and March 2016, a close associate of the head of the SFS assisted the latter in receiving a partial bribe of more than EUR 13 million to the accounts of a controlled non-resident company (British Virgin Islands).

Between May 2017 and April 2018, the individual, who owns a group of construction companies, legalized the entire amount of the bribe and spent it on the purchase of an unfinished residential and office complex with a parking lot in the center of Kyiv. The complex continued to be built and received additional income, in particular in 2022-2023. At the end of 2023, the NABU and the SAPO seized 81 properties and more than UAH 30 million, which the owner of the construction company group acquired with the legalized funds.

Another part of the bribe in the amount of 7.9 million euros, which was on the accounts of another controlled non-resident company (British Virgin Islands), was legalized by the top official's adviser. He laundered USD 5.5 million by concluding an agency agreement in January 2017. And in April-August 2018, he laundered another 2.8 million euros as payment under sales contracts.

They were notified of the suspicion:

a close person of the former head of the SFS (part 5 of Article 27, part 4 of Article 368, part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

advisor to the former head of the SFS (part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcement officers are taking measures to establish the circumstances of legalization of the last part of the bribe in the amount of USD 5.5 million. The law enforcement agencies are taking measures to establish the circumstances of legalization of the last part of the bribe in the amount of USD 5.5 million and identify the persons involved.

Roman Nasirov was the head of the SFS during the mentioned period.

The case of bribery of the head of the SFS

On October 17, 2022, the NABU and the SAPO exposed the former head of the SFS for receiving a record bribe of USD 5.5 million from the owner of an agricultural holding. US and more than 21 million euros.

On February 2, 2023, the investigation against the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine and his advisor was completed, and on May 24, the case was sent to court.

The investigation against the owner of the agricultural holding was completed in April 2023. In February 2024, the indictment against him was sent to court.