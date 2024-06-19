SBI Deputy Head lives in $900k apartment, though declares other housing - media

SBI Deputy Director Oleksandr Udovychenko lives in an apartment in the elite Regent Hill residential complex worth about $900,000.

"For more than 5 years of his career on top positions in the SBI, Oleksandr Udovychenko has not only not purchased property in the Regent Hill residential complex, but has not purchased any housing in the capital at all. According to the official's latest declaration, he simply rents an apartment in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv near the Vasylkivska metro station. This is an elite residential complex Park Avenue VIP - not the centre, but everything is on the level," the journalists note.

Officially, Udovychenko owns only a plot of land near the village of Roslavychi, Kyiv region, "on a deserted hillside, with no real estate or infrastructure".

The authors of the investigation managed to record a Toyota Camry with cover plate numbers leaving the parking lot of the Regent Hill residential complex in Pechersk and entering the SBI building.

"In his last declaration, Udovychenko stated that he lives with Khrystyna Udovychenko (née Kopach). The woman is from Odesa, just like Oleksandr himself. Khrystyna has been engaged in cosmetology all her life. The couple used to be married. 10 years ago, they had a daughter, Polina. Later, the couple divorced, and now they are back together on the basis of a civil partnership. Officially, the woman has no property in the capital. Unlike her close relative, Iryna Kopach, who is most likely the woman's aunt," the journalists noted.

The apartment in Regent Hill is registered in the name of Iryna Kopach. The market value of a property of this size in the residential complex is about $900,000. At the same time, the purchase and sale agreement specified UAH 1.9 million. That is, $50,000 at the exchange rate of the time against at least $900,000 in real market value.

In April 2024, according to investigators, Iryna Kopach also registered a separate car park in the same residential complex for UAH 100,000.

According to the publication, Iryna Kopach lives in Odesa and works as a beautician.

