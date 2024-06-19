Since beginning of day, occupiers have already carried out 28 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of 16:00, the number of combat engagements increased to 80. The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to carry out air strikes on Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. From the area of Belgorod, the aggressor hit Vovchansk with four KABs, Borshchova village with two more guided aerial bombs, and Ternova with six UABs.

In the Kupiansk direction, the invaders attacked with the support of aviation. Petropavlivka was struck by four KABs, another bomb was fired at Kupiansk, and sixteen unguided aerial missiles were fired at Sinkivka. Currently, four firefights are ongoing in this area near Novoselivka, Synkivka, and Kruhliakivka. Our defenders repelled the same number of attacks by Russian troops.

Fighting in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked eight times in the areas of Makiivka, Hrekivka, and Terny during the day.

The occupation army continues to be active in the Siversk direction. Fighting continues near Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is also attacking with the support of aviation. In the area of Chasiv Yar, the enemy struck with twenty UABs, and dropped two guided aerial bombs near Bila Hora. Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have attempted 15 times to push our units from their positions near Ivanivske, Novyi, Kalynivka, Pivnichne, and Andriivka. The defence forces are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupiers.

The Pokrovske direction witnessed the highest number of firefights. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already launched 28 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Novopokrovske, and Karlivka. Near Novoselivka Persha, the enemy inflicted damage with twelve multiple rocket launchers. The defence forces are holding back the attack and repelled 23 enemy assaults, with five clashes still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks here increased to eight, six of which were unsuccessful for the enemy.

Enemy aircraft were active in the afternoon in the Vremivka direction. Velyka Novosilka was hit by three guided bombs.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.