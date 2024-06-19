ICC Ukraine and BES sign memorandum on joint counteraction to economic crimes

Acting Director of the Bureau of Economic Security Serhii Perkhun and President of the Ukrainian National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce - ICC Ukraine Volodymyr Shchelkunov signed a memorandum of cooperation in combating economic crimes.

This is stated on the BES website, Censor.NET reports.

The document provides not only for joint strategic sessions but also for the analysis and development of necessary legislative changes, information exchange, etc.

"The parties also agreed to hold training seminars by ICC Ukraine experts for BES detectives in various areas. In particular, we are talking about the international application of intellectual property rights, European legislation in the field of taxation, understanding the basic principles of cryptography, such as hash functions, symmetric and asymmetric encryption," the statement said.

The ICC Ukraine notes that due to effective measures taken by the Bureau of Economic Security over the past two years, the shadow cigarette market has decreased by 7.7%, reaching 18%, which is still too high and requires further active work and consolidation of efforts of law enforcement and the public sector.

