If IAEA was not at Zaporizhzhia NPP, nuclear accident could have already occurred there, - Grossi

The situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP is one of the biggest challenges for the IAEA. The permanent presence of the agency's mission at the plant plays an important role in ensuring its safety.

This was stated by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Obviously, from the point of view of avoiding a nuclear accident, the greatest immediate danger is the situation in Ukraine - not only around Zaporizhzhia, but also in many other places where our activities are carried out. Therefore, we are constantly dealing with this - I and the Agency as a whole, which is very mobilised in this area," Grossi said.

"I think the IAEA plays a very important role. And as for the impact, maybe it's for others to judge, but I think our presence there, our interaction there has a very important impact on the situation. I am convinced that if the IAEA were not there on a permanent basis, we could have already faced a nuclear accident," Grossi commented on the question of what influence the IAEA has on Russia in ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Read more: IAEA experts detect outgoing artillery fire from Zaporizhzhia NPP

According to the IAEA Director General, the agency is trying to "provide support to the plant, properly inform the Ukrainian nuclear regulator, consult with it, and interact with it".

"So far, I think we have been able to - every time there is a problem, every time there is a power outage that threatens the safety of the plant, every time there is an attack - immediately inform, assess the situation and, I would say, reassure the public in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries, including Russia. Because if there is a radioactive accident, everyone will suffer. It will not stop at the borders. It will affect many, many people," Grossi said.

As a reminder, Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian occupation since 4 March 2022.