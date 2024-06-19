Dnipro City Council asks to include Limak Holding in register of war sponsors

Deputies of the Dnipro City Council appealed to the Interdepartmental Working Group on State Sanctions Policy Implementation with a request to include Limak Holding in the register of international war sponsors.

As Censor.NET informs about this.

As noted, with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company abandoned the construction of the metro in Dnipro, caused damage to the city and generally fled Ukraine.

See more: Young man with flag of Ukraine went to square near bombed-out Mariupol Drama Theater. PHOTO

In particular, Limak Holding did not complete the construction on time, violating contractual obligations and causing losses to Dnipro Metropoliten ME and the state budget of Ukraine. In addition, the company continues to implement significant infrastructure projects in Russia, financing the state budget of the Russian Federation, thereby indirectly supporting Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

Deputies of the Dnipro Municipal Council call on the Interdepartmental Working Group on Implementation of the State Sanctions Policy to take appropriate measures to include Limak Holding in the register of war sponsors.