Enemy attacks near Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka in Siversk direction, situation is tense - AFU General Staff

As of 7:00 p.m., the number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 95.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders attacked four times during the day without success in the area of Vovchansk and Lyptsy. In the afternoon, Russian terrorists launched a sneak attack with four GABs on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and its outskirts.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders have repelled 10 assault attacks by the occupation forces near Synkivka, Novoselivka and Stelmakhivka since the beginning of the day. Two more firefights are currently underway there. The occupation forces attacked Novoosynove with four guided aerial bombs, Kivsharivka with two bombs, and the village of Prystin with one.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy also attacked 10 times in the areas of Terny, Makiivka and Hrekivka during the day. One battle is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Hryhorivka with two GABs. According to preliminary information, enemy losses in this direction amounted to 88 invaders, two armored personnel carriers, 75 UAVs and two vehicles.

In the Siversk direction, near Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka, the aggressor stormed the positions of the Defense Forces six times. Two attacks were repelled by our troops, four more are ongoing. The situation is tense.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to 17. The enemy is looking for ways to penetrate our defense in the areas of Ivanivske, Novyi, Kalynivka, Pivnichne, Andriivka and Bohdanivka. The defense forces are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupiers, 13 assaults have been repelled, four more are ongoing. According to preliminary information, enemy losses in this sector amounted to 128 occupants, eight armored personnel carriers and five vehicles.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers do not slow down the pace of the offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 36 times. Thirty of the aggressor's attacks were unsuccessful, and six more are ongoing.

Today, 10 combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove direction. Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks by the aggressor's troops, four more are ongoing. Konstantynivka came under an air strike by GAB.

The situation in other directions did not change significantly.

