Prosecutor General Kostin: Ukraine is investigating 28 criminal proceedings over murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by occupiers

As of June 19, 28 criminal proceedings are being investigated into the killing of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"In total, we are currently investigating 28 criminal proceedings over the murder of 62 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. In these proceedings, four people have been notified of suspicion, investigations have already been completed in respect of two people and indictments have been sent to court. One person has been convicted," the Prosecutor General said.

As a reminder, on June 18, it became known that Russian occupiers beheaded one of the captured Ukrainian servicemen in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region. Law enforcement officers managed to identify the deceased.

Watch more: 4 Ukrainian prisoners of war were shot near Robotyne: DIU identifies Russian occupiers. VIDEO