Unity of West is in making right decisions in current world of challenges - Yatsenyuk at special event of KSF

The Recovery Conference in Berlin, the Group of Seven meeting and the Peace Summit - "all three events have demonstrated that we have unity".

This was stated by the Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016 Arseniy Yatsenyuk during a special event of the KSF with the participation of ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries on June 19, Censor.NET reports.

The recovery conference in Berlin, according to the head of the KSF, was akin to an economic Ramstein, "where they discussed how to save Ukraine and how to help Ukraine primarily in the military sense, through the supply of missile defense equipment."

The Peace Summit, he emphasized, "demonstrated the unity of our allies, and Ukraine once again appeared on the key pages of the world media."

The third event to which the KSF meeting is dedicated is the G7 Summit. Yatsenyuk noted that the Group of Seven "demonstrated to Putin that no one will release his assets from arrest." The decision to provide Ukraine with $50 billion received as profits from the seized Russian funds was important.

"The Group of Seven said to Putin: we are ready to keep your money arrested for decades. Because it will take at least 10 years to accumulate 50 billion. We will not give up on Ukraine and we will support Ukraine not just as long as we can, but as long as it takes for Ukraine to win," he emphasized.

Watch more: G7 Summit and Peace Summit: KSF hosts special event with G7 ambassadors. VIDEO

The fourth event, the Chairman of the KSF emphasized, is the NATO Summit in Washington.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk reminded that the Kyiv Security Forum since its foundation in 2007 has been annually speaking with the main message - Ukraine should become a member of NATO: "I can only repeat this message now. There is no alternative for a safe, free Ukraine than Ukraine's membership in NATO."

"We understand all the problems that exist today, including among the Allies. But we are convinced that the unity of the Western world must be demonstrated in the unity of making the right decisions in the modern world. In today's world, which is moving towards the next challenges and which, unfortunately, is very far from the comprehensive peace we had after the end of World War II," he said.

Read more: British Ambassador Harris on use of frozen assets: Russia will pay for Ukraine’s defense