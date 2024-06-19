Ministry of Defense explained how to register for draft abroad

Ukrainians who were removed from the draft register because they travelled abroad must re-register. To do this, they should contact the diplomatic missions of Ukraine.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry of Defence to the request of RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the ministry, Ukrainians abroad now have two options for registration:

return to Ukraine and come to the TCR in person;

submit an application for military registration together with a copy of the first page of the passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad to the TCR through a diplomatic mission of Ukraine. The application should be submitted to the military registration and enlistment office that made the decision to remove from the draft register.

The Ministry of Defence said that the application is submitted to a foreign diplomatic mission in person with a passport or by post with a copy of the first page of the passport. The application is then sent to the TCR's email address.

At the same time, citizens who fail to register face a fine of UAH 17,000 to 25,500.

Read more: Law on demobilization may appear in Rada in October if current pace of mobilization is maintained - "Voice" people’s deputy, soldier Kostenko