Ukraine can hit Russian Federation with American weapons in both Kharkiv and Sumy directions - White House

The White House has officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may use American weapons on Russian territory near both the Kharkiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine.

This was stated by Michael Carpenter, Director for European Affairs of the White House National Security Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have stated quite clearly that this permission to use (US weapons - Ed.) allows Ukrainians to return fire on Russian positions right across the border in the Kharkiv region and Sumy region," he explained.

According to him, this will deprive Russia of the opportunity to shelter its troops on its own side of the border, from where it attacks Ukrainian territory.

Read: F-16s to be delivered by the US will be based in Ukraine - White House

US permission to strike at Russia with weapons provided

As you know, at the end of May, the US allowed Ukraine to use US weapons to strike at Russian territory.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Ukraine can use US GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery missile systems, and other artillery systems to strike military targets in Russia, but the permission does not apply to ATACMS long-range surface-to-surface missiles.

The White House confirms that Ukraine cannot use ATACMS against Russia.