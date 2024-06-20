Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 530,920 people (+1170 per day), 7987 tanks, 14,052 artillery systems, 15,337 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 530,920 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.06.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 530920 (+1170) people,

tanks ‒ 7987 (+3) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 15337 (+18) units,

artillery systems – 14052 (+45) units,

MLRS – 1105 (+1) units,

air defence systems ‒ 859 (+2) units,

aircraft – 359 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 11260 (+39),

cruise missiles ‒ 2298 (+1),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 19134 (+56) units,

special equipment ‒ 2357 (+6)

