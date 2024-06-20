Russia is gathering its coalition - White House on Putin’s visit to DPRK

The administration of the US president reacted to the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang and announced Russia's intentions to assemble a coalition with other countries, in particular with Iran, Syria, and, to some extent, China.

This was stated by Michael Carpenter, the senior director for European affairs of the White House National Security Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Regarding the meeting between Putin and Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang and all the pomp and pageantry that reflect the totalitarian nature of the regime in the DPRK, it is obvious that it is about expanding the partnership," said a representative of the US administration.

According to Carpenter, this shows where Russia is on the world stage.

Russia's closest partners in the world, he emphasizes, have become North Korea, Iran, Syria, and then to some extent China, "which, although it does not provide Russia with weapons, but sends a lot of dual-purpose products for the production of advanced weapons systems."

According to the representative of the White House, it is, in particular, about nitrocellulose for the production of gunpowder, optics, and machines for the Russian military industry. And this increases the threat to the security of Ukraine and Europe as a whole, Carpenter noted.

"This, in a broad sense, is the coalition that Russia is gathering. But compare it with the coalition of 50 countries in the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, and then with the approximately 100 countries that supported the principles of the UN Charter in Switzerland, and you will see a clear contrast," the official summarized.

It will be recalled that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited North Korea for the first time in 24 years. He met with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un.

The dictators of the Russian Federation and the DPRK signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership, which provides for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation or the DPRK.