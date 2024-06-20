At front since beginning of day, there have been 47 combat clashes, 12 of them - in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Battles continue in the Kupiansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka directions.

Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have carried out 523 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, 5 assault operations are underway in the areas of Stepova Novoselevka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, and Terny. Three more enemy attacks near Stelmakhivka have already been repulsed. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk direction, a battle is taking place in the area of ​​Rozdolivka. And our soldiers near this settlement have already repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance. The losses of the enemy are specified.

Fighting in the East and South

Since the beginning of the day, there have been six skirmishes in the Kramatorsk direction. Three attacks near Ivanivskyi and Andriivka were repelled, and fighting is ongoing in the districts of Klishchiivka and Kalynivka. The Russian aggressor has had no success.

The enemy has become more active in the Toretsk direction - today he is trying to dislodge our defenders from positions near Shumy and New York. The battle continues.

The enemy remains especially active in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, he has made 12 attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Oleksandropol, Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, and Tonenke. Ten of them are still ongoing. The situation is tense, the Defense Forces are taking measures to exhaust the offensive potential of the occupiers.

Last day, the Russian army lost 245 people killed and wounded in this direction. One ACV, an artillery system, and a car were destroyed. Two armored fighting vehicles, four guns, and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, seven attacks by invaders continue in the districts of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy is trying to advance from the Vodyanny area. Our units restrain the enemy with fire.

