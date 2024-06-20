Work on security agreement between Ukraine and Poland is accelerating and it will be ready soon - Polish MP Kowal

The document will only complement the relations between the two countries, as Poland has been supporting Ukraine militarily for more than 2 years.

This was stated by Polish MP and chairman of the Council for Cooperation with Ukraine Pawel Kowal to the PAP agency, Censor.NET reports.

Work on a security agreement between our countries is currently being accelerated. It will be ready soon, but this agreement, in our opinion, will only be a supplement, a kind of cherry on top. After all, the entire process of military support for Ukraine has been going on for more than two years, and Poland was undoubtedly the first in this process," he emphasized.

Kowal noted that the biggest challenge now is to ensure the protection of Ukrainian cities, to give hope to soldiers fighting at the front that they will receive support, and to guarantee Ukraine the possibility of real defense.

"Real defense also means the ability to attack strategic military facilities on Russian territory," the Polish MP added.

Earlier it was reported that the bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland could be finalized and signed before the NATO summit, which will be held on July 9-11.

