US to suspend all Patriot contracts from other countries for Ukraine - FT

The United States will suspend all open orders from other countries for Patriot air defence systems and interceptor missiles until Ukraine receives sufficient means to defend itself against Russian air attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Financial Times.

As noted, the US decision will be announced on Thursday, 20 June, after President Joe Biden said last week in Italy that the US had pledged to supply Ukraine with additional air defence systems, including Patriot batteries.

Biden stressed that five countries have agreed to send Patriot and other air defence systems to Ukraine, and that other countries awaiting delivery of US systems will have to wait, because "everything we have will go to Ukraine until their needs are met".

"Thursday's US announcement will cement Biden's commitment to Kyiv and ensure that Ukraine receives the Patriot systems it needs to protect its cities and critical infrastructure," two people with knowledge of the decision told the newspaper.

Among the countries with open orders for future Patriot systems are Poland, Romania and Germany. Spain also has an open order for Patriot launchers, and a coalition of NATO countries placed an order for 1,000 Patriot missiles in January.

