By 2030, Ukraine will face global shortage of doctors - Liashko

Ukraine predicts a global shortage of doctors by 2030.

This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Liashko in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

"It seems to me that no country in the world will say that we have enough doctors. If you look globally, there is a shortage of doctors in general. We predict a shortage of personnel at the global level by 2030. That's why we are developing strategies to ensure the healthcare system is staffed," the minister said.

According to Liashko, the next stage of healthcare reform was not stopped during the war.

The head of the Ministry of Health also explained what kind of specialists are lacking.

"We can talk about psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, where a fairly large number of employees should be involved. If we talk about injuries, in particular trauma, neurotrauma, we will see that there is a problem with physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists," said Liashko.

Read more: Strokes in Ukraine during war have become younger by 10-15 years, - Liashko