Kyiv will restrict traffic on Pivnichnyi Bridge (Northern Bridge) for month and half

In Kyiv, from June 21 to August 10, traffic on the Pivnichnyi Bridge (Northern Bridge) will be partially restricted.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Thus, due to the repair, traffic will be restricted in the first and partially in the second lane from the left to the right bank of the Dnipro.

