Ukraine may participate in summit organized by China - Ambassador to Singapore Zelenko

Under certain conditions, Ukraine could take part in a peace summit initiated by China and attended by Russia. But only if the negotiations are based on international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko in an interview with the South China Morning Post, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

The diplomat expressed her gratitude to the Asian countries that took part in the Peace Summit held in Switzerland on June 15-16, 2024, calling the event a "success."

Zelenko believes that there is an opportunity for deeper cooperation between Ukraine and Southeast Asia. She expressed hope that Southeast Asian countries would take a more active part in cooperation with Ukraine, particularly in post-war reconstruction projects.

Zelenko also emphasized that Kyiv wants to see Beijing as "its friend" and "does not see and has never seen China as its enemy."