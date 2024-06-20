US will give Ukraine priority over other countries in supplying missiles for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems - White House

The United States will give Ukraine priority in the supply of Patriot and NASAMS missiles, postponing the supply of orders to other countries.

This was announced by John Kirby, National Security Communications Advisor to the White House, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"As you know, the United States has a robust foreign military sales program whereby our defense industrial base produces and then exports materials to other countries, including, of course, air defense missiles," Kirby said. - "We're going to reprioritize the supply of those exports so that these missiles that are coming off the production line are now provided to Ukraine so that we can provide Ukraine with the missiles that they need to preserve their stockpile at a key time in the war as we approach the end of the summer and fall.

According to the official, this will be enough to provide Ukraine with sufficient air defense capabilities for the next 16 months.

Read more: US to suspend all Patriot contracts from other countries for Ukraine - FT