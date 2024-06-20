Without winterization, Ukrainians will be forced to relocate again - UN

The United Nations Refugee Agency is calling for help to prepare Ukraine for winter at various levels, as people may not be ready to stay in their homes.

This was stated by UNHCR representative in Ukraine Caroline Lindholm Billing at the opening of the exhibition "Keeping Hope Away from Home," Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"If we don't prepare for winter now, people may not be ready to stay in their homes this winter and will be forced to relocate again. So the critical issue is to prepare this support now at different levels so that it is ready for the heating season," she said.

Read more: Kharkiv is probably only city that has detailed plan for winterization - Shmyhal’s advisor Boiko

The UN Refugee Agency representative then emphasized the importance of rebuilding destroyed or damaged energy infrastructure, decentralizing energy generation, along with individual and household support, such as cash for utilities programs.

"These programs need to be prepared now to be ready in the winter," Billing emphasized.

She also called on other countries to support Ukraine in decentralizing the energy sector and repairing power plants.

Read more: Situation with energy sector in Ukraine is one of most difficult - Shmyhal

"The needs that exist now cannot be covered by humanitarian programs alone," said the UNHCR representative.