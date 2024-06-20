80% of targets in Ukraine are destroyed by FPV drones, but situation may change - French Army Chief of Staff Schill

The Chief of Staff of the French Army, General Pierre Schill, said that 80% of targets on the front line in Ukraine are destroyed by FPV drones.

He made the statement at the Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

According to Schill, the situation may change in the next one to two years due to the emergence of new technologies.

The French general noted that the massive use of such drones is a temporary solution. So far, anti-drone weapons cannot completely block the sky from aircraft. However, protection technologies are improving, and 75% of drones on the battlefield in Ukraine are already falling and being lost due to electronic warfare systems, he emphasized.

As an example, Schill cited Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, which were effectively used by Ukrainian troops at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and became "kings of war," but are no longer used because the Russians have learned to shoot them down.