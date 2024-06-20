Consultations with EU on return of Ukrainians who illegally crossed border are ongoing - MIA Minister Klymenko

Ukrainian law enforcement officials are consulting with their EU counterparts on the possibility of returning Ukrainians who illegally crossed the border.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are consulting with our colleagues from the European Union. Of course, each EU country acts in accordance with the laws and rules of the European Commission. These talks will continue - on the possible return of our citizens if they crossed the border illegally," the minister said.

Answering a clarifying question about whether it is true that the EU's position is now largely limited to not extraditing Ukrainians who have illegally crossed the border with the EU, Klymenko said: "Yes".

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs, those who intend to cross the border illegally are detained not only at checkpoints, but also at roadblocks, at points 5-10 km from the border.

"Given the fact that the border with Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Moldova and Hungary is minimally protected on our side and is not technically equipped, it is difficult to use large forces of border guards and police to close the border with the EU for our citizens who want to cross the border illegally," he said.