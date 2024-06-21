149 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day, most intense - in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

During the day, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in eastern and southern Ukraine. Most enemy attacks were repelled in Donetsk region.

Situation in Kharkiv region

There were three combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector. The fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Hlyboke, Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

There were 18 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector. Defence forces repelled enemy attacks near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Stepova Noveselivka, and Pishchane in Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

Ukrainian defence forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the Lyman sector near Hrekivka, Nevske and in the Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region

In the Siverskyi sector, eight attacks were repelled in the areas of Rozdolivka and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 enemy attempts to break through the defences in the areas of Novyi, Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Andriivka and Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

Lykhoviy noted that over the last day the enemy became more active in the Toretsk sector, launching ten unsuccessful attacks in the vicinity of Shumy, New York and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 53 Russian attacks in the area of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokil, Yevhenivka, Karlivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the invaders in the area of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka villages, where the enemy tried to break through the defences 21 times.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks in the vicinity of Vodiane.

In the Orikhivsk sector, there were two clashes in the area of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, there were six attacks on the positions of the Defence Forces.

