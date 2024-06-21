"Servant of people" Fedienko appealed to Cabinet of Ministers with request to regulate resolution allowing mobilization of men under age of 25

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fedienko (Servant of the People faction) asks the government to regulate Resolution No. 560, which allows for the compulsory mobilization of conscripted men under the age of 25.

He announced this on the air of Radio Svoboda ("Freedom.Ranok" project), Censor.NET informs.

According to the people's deputy, the mobilization of these men is currently prohibited by law. But the problem is that the Cabinet's resolution is against the law, he says.

The law clearly states that this is prohibited. Mobilization under the age of 25 is prohibited unless it is voluntary. That is, if a conscript under the age of 25 voluntarily came and wanted to become a military serviceman, of course, this is allowed. There is a problem - this is the 560th resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which for some reason expanded the current legislation," Fedienko stressed.

"Servant of the People" noted that on June 20 he appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with a request to bring the resolution into line with the current legislation.

It should be noted that Resolution No. 560 "On the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period" was approved by the government on May 16, 2024.

The Law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization, and Military Registration" entered into force on May 18.

