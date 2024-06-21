Vandalism on graves of Da Vinci, Juice and Petrychenko: 60-year-old woman was notified of suspicion

A 60-year-old woman who desecrated the graves of soldiers Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci), Andrii Pylshchykov (Juice) and Pavlo Petrychenko (Investor) in Kyiv has been served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

"On June 20, on the territory of Askold's grave in Kyiv, the suspect committed an act of vandalism on the graves of the fallen defenders of Ukraine - Dmytro Kotsiubailo with the call sign "Da Vinci", Andrii Pylshchykov with the call sign "Juice", and Pavlo Petrychenko. The offender, with hooligan motives, struck the graves of the defenders with a stick more than 20 times, tore and broke memorial plaques, and broke grave candles. Law enforcement officers found the woman the same day and detained her in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. A motion to impose a preventive measure is being prepared," the statement said.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years in prison.

The woman was served a notice of suspicion of desecration of the graves of the defenders of Ukraine, committed with hooliganism (Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, Alina Mikhailova, head of the ULF medical service of the 1st separate assault battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo, reported that unknown persons had desecrated the graves of three fallen soldiers at Askold's grave in the capital.

Memorial plaques were torn off and broken, grave candles were smashed, and the national flag of Ukraine was vandalized.

The suspect was later detained and identified as a 60-year-old woman. She was ordered to undergo a forensic psychiatric examination.

